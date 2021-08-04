Giorgia Andriani wishes Arbaaz Khan on birthday with stunning pic. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GIORGIA ANDRIANI Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan turns a year older today. Arbaaz, who's known for films like 'Hello Brother' and 'Dabangg' franchise received a special birthday wish from actress-model Giorgia Andriani. Taking to her verified Instagram account, Giorgia wished the actor on his birthday. In the photo, the two can be seen happily posing for the cameras. While Giorgia is seen wearing a pretty black dress, Arbaaz wears a casual olive green t-shirt over blue denim. He completed his look with a black leather jacket.

"Happy Birthday Arbaaz!" she captioned their photo. Take a look:

A number of friends and colleagues of the actor rushed to the comment section to wish Arbaaz. Arbaaz too reacted to the post by writing, "Grazie."

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline and Kamakshi”. The actress was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana”. She will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade.

Apart from this, recently, Giorgia shared an Instagram story along with Shehnaaz Gill's brother and Punjabi singer Shehbaz Badesha. The duo was seen having fun in Chandigarh and speaking a few lines in Punjabi. Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz seem to be working on an upcoming music video and they have been shooting for the same in Chandigarh.

While the actress posts such exciting videos and photos with Shehbaz Gill both of their fans are excited to know what’s cooking up for the next project and we are sure they will make the big reveal very soon. Shehbaz also shared a number of boomerangs and reels on his Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill also shared a picture of the two and sent her best wishes.

