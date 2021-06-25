Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on working with Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: She is respectful

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/@I_YOGESH22 Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on working with Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and loved shows on the small screen. Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is known for portraying Nattu Kaka in the show recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The 77-year-old actor said that it was in April when spots were discovered in his neck during the positron emission tomography scanning of his throat. Recently, the senior actor, who had essayed the role of Vitthal Kaka in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, opened up about sharing the screen space with its lead actress Aishwarya Rai and was all praises for her.

It has been over two decades since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had hit the theatres. Starring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan in the lead, the movie was a massive hit.

In his recent interview with ETimes, Ghanshyam said, "I have many fond memories from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya Rai was new to the industry at that time and she was very respectful and friendly with me. I had taught her Bhawai in Gujarati. She would even touch my feet sometimes out of respect. As I was very close to the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the entire unit respected and loved me. I had helped Sanjay Leela Bhansali a lot during the making of the film."

Ghanshyam also lauded Salman and recalled how the superstar continued to address him as Vitthal Kaka even now.

"Salman Khan still addresses me as Vitthal Kaka. He has always met me warmly whenever he had come on the sets to promote his films on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He hugs me whenever he meets me," he added.

Meanwhile, Ghanshyam Nayak revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and has began his chemotherapy. Amid the treatment, he has flown to Daman, Gujarat to shoot a special scene of TMKOC.

