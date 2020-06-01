Image Source : INSTAGRAN/@ARCHROLLER George Floyd death: Singers Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes attend protest in Miami

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined a protest in Miami, Florida, following the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old Minneapolis man died last Monday after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes.

Cabello and Mendes, who have been quarantining together, were spotted walking alongside demonstrators on Sunday, reports etonline.com.

Mendes was dressed in all black as he held a 'Black Lives Matter' sign above his head. Cabello was seen walking ahead of him with her own sign.

The pair have also spoken out about Floyd's death on social media. On Saturday, Cabello wrote: "I've been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd's life is being taken from him with impunity... I am so sorry to George Floyd's family and Ahmaud Arbery's family, And Breonna Taylor's family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them."

"I stand with you in outrage and I have called Minnesota Governor Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison , and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, their numbers and what to say is on the ACLU website, and I urge you to please call, please sign the petitions, and let's stand together for justice," she continued.

"We need a change, we can't afford to be silent, and we can't afford a society that's indifferent to others pain. #BlackLivesMatter #WeCantBreathe."

Mendes posted: "I feel sick to my stomach. Hearing the sound of his voice crying for help is bone chilling and it f**king breaks my heart. I'm so sorry that this injustice keeps happening. I can't imagine what life dealing with racism so constantly is like."

"As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem but that I am part of the problem. That is has long due been time to not only 'not accept' racism, but to become anti-racist. That all of us that are in the majority, can't sit idle any longer while the minority are suffering. It's time for ALL humans to demand change. This needs to be EVERYONE's fight," he continued.

"WE need to start to really listen to & help amplify black voices. To make their struggles known and to reject racism. It's time to take action on that feeling in your heart that knows how wrong this is. This can NOT be the world our children of the future live in. The time for change is long overdue & we can't rest until change is what we get," Mendes added. "Please follow some of these resources to get more info on how you can take action: @colorofchange, @thedreamdefenders, @blklivesmatter, @aclumn, @mnfreedomfund."

Stars like Ariana Grande, Halsey and Emily Ratajkowski have also joined various protests across the US.

