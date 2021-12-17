Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Genelia D'Souza shares beautiful birthday wish for Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday: You're my forever

On the occasion of Riteish Deshmukh's 43rd birthday, his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh poured her heart out to him. Taking to Instagram, Genelia penned a lengthy post in which she opened up about what Riteish means to her. "Dearest Partner, I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love..I'm so glad for me that one will always be you...Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you," she wrote.

Genelia described Riteish as the most "amazing" and "selfless" man.

"You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there's nothing I would change about lives.. Happy Birthday to the most amazing, selfless, incredible man ever @riteishd. May all your dreams come true. Love, Your Cheerleader for life," she added.

Genelia and Riteish dated for almost a decade and finally tied the knot in 2012. The two are doting parents to sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Genelia is all set to return on the silver screen after 10 years with her first Marathi film 'Ved'. On the other hand, Riteish will be next seen in the film 'Visfot' with actors Fardeen Khan and Krystle D'souza. He has also recently hosted a show 'Ladies vs Gentleman' with Genelia.

The actor is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix's 'Plan A Plan B', co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia.