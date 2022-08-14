Genelia D'Souza & Ritesh Deshmukh pen heartfelt notes on Vilasrao Deshmukh's 10th death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Vilasrao Deshmukh's 10th death anniversary

Genelia Deshmukh and Ritesh Deshmukh on Sunday took to their respective Instagram handles and shared heartfelt notes to mark Vilasrao Deshmukh's 10th death anniversary. For the unversed, Vilasrao Deshmukh was the two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and he passed away due to kidney and lung failure on August 14, 2012.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia dropped a couple of pictures featuring his sons Riaan and Rahyl sitting beside the picture of their grandfather. She captioned the post, "Dearest Pappa, Riaan and Rahyl asked me today. "Aai, if we ask Ajoba a question, will he answer??" Without a doubt my answer was, "He will answer, if you Hear him". I have honestly lived all these years speaking to you and getting every answer back, I know you have been w us through our toughest times and laughed with us through our lighter times, I know that you answer every doubt we have and I know even right now, you have read what I am writing to you..And I know it's your promise to us, that you will always be there, if we just keep our ears open to hearing you, our eyes open to seeing you and our hearts open to experiencing you. We Miss You Pappa P.s - Riaan and Rahyl insist that they are holding you on either side."

Later, Ritesh also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures where he can be seen paying tribute to his late father. Alongside the pictures he wrote, "It’s been 10 years … I miss you everyday Pappa. #vilasraodeshmukh."

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Kapoor and several others reacted to his post.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan.

