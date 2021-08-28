Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GENELIA D'SOUZA Genelia D'Souza seeks inspiration from her children amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh is inspired by her children who have easily adapted to online classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram Story and shared glimpses of her children -- Riaan and Rahyl, drawing and colouring for their school work. In the images, the boys can be seen wearing matching outfits as they get busy working on their drawings. "Art kinda day," Genelia added to the picture.

In the next post, she captures the snap of her kid uploading his artwork. "So much to learn from how kids adapt to any situation...Just like that," she captioned the super cute photo. In her last IG Story, Genelia showcases their complete drawings and also writes an inspirational message for all parents. "Choose to see beauty in imperfection. They are kids and it is their art not yours," she signed off.

Recently, Genelia celebrated her 34th birthday. The diva had an intimate birthday celebration with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and the kids. The Ek Villain actor shared a video on Instagram giving a sneak-peek into Genelia's birthday bash. The video showed Genelia standing next to her sons and other kids who cut her birthday cake. Riteish captioned the video: "Birthday girl @geneliad !!! Perfect celebration.

Genelia tied the knot with actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

On the professional front, Riteish is all set to star in the horror-comedy film Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleen. The film will release digitally in 2022. Talking about the film, the actor said, "I can’t wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and 'Kakuda' is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster."

