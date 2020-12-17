Genelia D’Souza pens aww-dorable wish for Riteish Deshmukh on his 42nd birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISH DESHMUKH Genelia D’Souza has aww-dorable wish for Riteish Deshmukh on his 42nd birthday

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Thursday. His friends, fans and followers have flooded social media with sweet wishes on his special day. One such special wish arrived from his wife, Genelia D’Souza. The duo made their Bollywood debut together with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and went on to tie the knot almost a decade later. The actress shared an aww-dorable video that features their happy moments.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the actress wrote: "There are times in life you search and you search and you search, for someone perfect.. N sometimes you just never really find that person. I didn't search when I met you but I was in love with the idea of having a guy like you. N Then the real deal happened, You happened to me @riteishd.."

She added "We have gone through all our phases in life together, From being clueless teenagers to husband and wife to parents and it's all been beautiful but the best part of my life will always be YOU and that doesn't change, no matter how much time goes by.."

"So I don't believe we had everything perfect, I just believe we stuck with our imperfections, with our weirdness, with our flaws and found something so imperfectly perfect..I Love You @riteishd. Happy Birthday Navra," she further wrote.

Reacting to the post, Riteish said, "I don’t know what to reply to you Baiko - thank you for choosing me -I love you."

Commenting on Genelia's tweet, Kriti Sanon wrote: "You two are adorable.. Happiest Birthday Ritss @Riteishd."

Meanwhile, Riteish has been successful in making a mark in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema as a multifaceted actor. He is known for his perfect comic timing in some popular and blockbuster comedy hits of Bollywood.