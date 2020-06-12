Friday, June 12, 2020
     
Genelia D'Souza's happy dance on Baahubali song leaves internet impressed

Genelia D'Souza who is an avid social media user recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the 'Manhohari' song from the blockbuster movie 'Baahubali: The Beginning.' Look how the people on social media were left amazed at her post.

New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2020 16:08 IST
When you are happy you should dance, believes actress Genelia Deshmukh. On Friday, Genelia treated her fans with a cute video that shows her dancing to the "Manhohari" track from the blockbuster movie "Baahubali: The Beginning", which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. The clip also shows Genelia happily jumping and kicking the sand.

"When happy ... Dance," she captioned the video. Check out her video here:

When happy ... Dance !!!

A lot of fa posts followed. A user commented: "This video brought smile to my face." Another one wrote: "You look so happy." Have a look at the comments at her post here:

Amid the lockdown, Genelia has tried her best to entertain her fans. From posting funny TikTok videos to giving a glimpse into her workout routine, Genelia's Instagram feed is a complete source of entertainment.

-With IANS inputs

