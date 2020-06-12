Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GENELIAD'SOUZA Genelia D'Souza's happy dance on Baahubali song leaves internet impressed

When you are happy you should dance, believes actress Genelia Deshmukh. On Friday, Genelia treated her fans with a cute video that shows her dancing to the "Manhohari" track from the blockbuster movie "Baahubali: The Beginning", which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. The clip also shows Genelia happily jumping and kicking the sand.

"When happy ... Dance," she captioned the video. Check out her video here:

A lot of fa posts followed. A user commented: "This video brought smile to my face." Another one wrote: "You look so happy." Have a look at the comments at her post here:

Image Source : INSTA Genelia D'Souza's happy dance on Baahubali song leaves internet impressed

Amid the lockdown, Genelia has tried her best to entertain her fans. From posting funny TikTok videos to giving a glimpse into her workout routine, Genelia's Instagram feed is a complete source of entertainment.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage