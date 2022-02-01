Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI 'Gehraiyaan' helped Siddhant Chaturvedi overcome his fears

'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', revealed that the film allowed him to face his fears. He mentioned that when he first got to know about the details about his character of Zain, he found himself in a tough spot. The character has layers that need to be dealt with immense maturity.

Speaking about it, Siddhant shares, "Shooting for a film like 'Gehariyaan' has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself."

He recollects one of his conversations with the film's director Shakun Batra, "I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that's exactly what happened. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into reality."

'Gehraiyaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.