Gehana Vasisth bares it all during Instagram live session, asks fans 'is this porn'

Pointing out the difference between pornography and erotica, Gehana Vasisth asked her followers joining her Instagram live session if she was looking cheap or vulgar in the video.

New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2021 12:29 IST
Taking to her Instagram account recently, actress Gehana Vasisth went LIVE to interact with her fans and posed nude. Baring it all, the actress asked fans to comment and tell her if this can be considered porn. Pointing out the difference between pornography and erotica, she asked her followers joining her live session if she was looking cheap or vulgar in the video.

Calling out the 'hypocrisy' the actress said she is not wearing anything at the moment, however, for her other shoots she wears nice clothes and people tag them as 'porn'. "Without cloth live. m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it's a porn but when I wear all the clothes , some ppl claim porn. height of hypocrisy (sic)," she captioned the video on Instagram.

Related: Court denies Gehana Vasisth interim relief, next hearing on August 6

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Tuesday denied interim protection from arrest to actress Gehana Vasisth in a pornography case, in which businessman Raj Kundra is one of the accused, observing that allegations against her are of serious nature.

Fearing arrest, the actress has filed the anticipatory bail application before additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal. The court posted the matter for hearing on August 6. However, it refused to grant any interim relief to Vasisth till then.

"The allegations in the present FIR are of serious nature that accused compelled other victim to do kiss scenes and sex scenes.

Considering such allegations and circumstances, I do not find this is a fit case to grant interim relief," the court said.

Mumbai Crime Branch had registered a case in February 2021 in connection with the production of adult films and circulating them through mobile applications to paid subscribers. Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month. They are currently in judicial custody.

The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case.

