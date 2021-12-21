Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
Geetika Mehandru to play the character of a Journalist in Jersey

Mehandru who was also seen in Kabir Singh as Shruti, says "It’s my second project with Shahid Kapoor and I am really excited for the release. We started shooting in December 2019 and now finally the movie is releasing this December 31, 2021. Shooting for the movie was altogether a different and a memorable experience."  

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2021 16:51 IST
Actress Geetika Mehandru who ie currently appearing in Colors channel show ‘Chotti Sarrdarrni’, is all set to play a parallel role in the most awaited movie of the year 'Jersey.' Featuring Shahid kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor in the lead, Geetika will be seen portraying the character of a journalist.

 
Mehandru who was also seen in Kabir Singh as Shruti, says "It’s my second project with Shahid Kapoor and I am really excited for the release. We started shooting in December 2019 and now finally the movie is releasing this December 31, 2021. Shooting for the movie was altogether a different and a memorable experience."

She further reveals “Kabir Singh has given me the name, fame and everything. People still come to me and say ‘Hey, are you Shruti from Kabir Singh?. We absolutely loved your chubby personality in the movie’. This is something that gives me immense pleasure and happiness. I am really looking forward to the same thing for Jersey as well.”
 
The young actress has also been featured in the projects like satellite Shankar, Jaat Na Poocho Prem ki and Shrikant Bashir.

