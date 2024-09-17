'Gave message on women empowerment...,' Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn on Jaya Bachchan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn on Jaya Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut, who is considered a strong actress, does not shy away from saying anything about anyone. Whatever she has to say, she says it fearlessly and fearlessly on the public platform. This time also she did something similar. Kangana, who often attacks Jaya Bachchan with her words, has said something about her this time, which has surprised people. The controversy between Kangana and Jaya Bachchan is nothing new. The war of words between them started when Jaya slammed Kangana for speaking ill of Bollywood in a conversation.

A few days ago, during an interview, Kangana commented on Jaya Bachchan's statement in which she objected to being addressed by her husband's name. Not only did she criticise the veteran actress but also called it a 'petty issue'. Now once again the 'Emergency' actress has commented on this veteran Bollywood actress, but there is a twist in the story.

Kangana's tone changed regarding Jaya

Kangana Ranaut was asked a question about Jaya Bachchan and her stand on refusing to use her husband's name in parliament, the actress said, "Jaya Bachchan is a successful actress in our film industry. She is known for her angry nature, but in the 70s she did a film like Guddi and gave the message of women empowerment. She is one of the most respectable actresses in the industry.''

Kangana further said, "I like it when she represents the film industry in the Parliament. She is one of those few actresses who have shown the craft of their talent in the industry.''

Fans are waiting for 'Emergency'

Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency was going to be released on September 6, but even after getting three cuts from the censor board, this movie has still not got its certification process done, as the case is now in court. Now the audience is waiting for the new release date of the film, which the actress will announce soon.

