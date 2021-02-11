Gauri Khan shares adorable pic of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves, SRK reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURIKHAN Gauri Khan shares adorable pic of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves, calls him 'Mike Tyson'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam is probably one of the most adorable star kids of the Bollywood industry. Every now and then, fans wait for a new picture of the little boy. A new one was recently shared by mommy Gauri Khan on social media. The photo shows the 7-year-old munchkin sporting a grey crew-neck T-shirt with his messy hair. He can be seen wearing boxing gloves while he stares at the camera with a straight face. The snap seems to be taken amid a boxing practice session and we are all for it. Interestingly, the photo caught the attention of not just fans but also SRK who reacted to the same on Twitter.

Alongside the photo that was shared on Instagram, Gauri wrote, "My Mike Tyson" in the caption. Celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Malaika Arora, and scores of fans liked the post that garnered more than 59 thousand likes within an hour of being posted.

Have a look at the same here:

While Malaika called AbRam a "cutie," in the comments section, Diana showered love on the little one by leaving lovestruck emoticons.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURIKHAN Celeb comments on AbRam's picture

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and re-tweeted his wife's post and wrote, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I ???"

Gauri is quite active on the photo-sharing application and often shares pictures of her children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam on her account and her fans can never get enough of them.

Speaking about the actor, his last screen appearance was in Aanand L Rai's Zero which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. He will next be seen in Pathan. Meanwhile, he has been producing various projects which include-- Netflix's Bard Of Blood, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla and Kaamyaab, Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.