Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar fills the air with hugs and kisses on their honeymoon in Moscow; see pics

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar has been taking the internet ablaze with their chemistry and love-filled pictures and videos. The power couple who got married in December last year has finally taken off for their honeymoon. The two are in Moscow and making beautiful memories together. Taking to her Instagram Gauahar gave a sneak peek into her honeymoon as she shared pictures from Moscow with her husband Zaid. Sharing the pictures Gauhar wrote, "Love In Moscow! @zaid_darbar #Alhamdulillah #Husband #Honeymoon #Russia #Musafir #Gaza."

Take a look:

In the pictures, Gauahar and Zaid can be seen kissing and hugging each other outside Saint Basil's Cathedral. Gauahar looked beautiful in a yellow top and blue denim. Zaid looked absolutely dapper in a brown co-ord set.

Due to the pandemic, the couple couldn't go for their honeymoon post their marriage. The two had taken a mini trip to Udaipur in January. This is their first trip to a foreign destination after their wedding.

Recently, Gauahar and Zaid celebrated their half wedding anniversary together. Gauahar praised Zaid in her post and wrote, "Happy 6 months of my forceful pappies jaanu. Hehehe Alhamdulillah. It’s been the best 6 months of my life!"

The couple often shares cute videos and reels on their Instagram.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the controversial web series Tandav. Headlined by Saif Ali Khan, the series was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starred an ensemble cast including Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Soni, Sandhya Mridul and Shonali Nagrani.