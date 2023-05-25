Gauahar Khan reveals losing 10 kg in 10 days post first baby; see her drastic transformation | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan weight loss

Gauahar Khan, who gave birth to her first child, has lost 10 kgs in just 10 days. The actress welcomed a baby boy on May 10. The actress is not only enjoying the new phase of motherhood but has also managed to shed a significant amount of weight in just a few days. She took to Instagram Story and dropped a boomerang video flaunting her weight loss. "Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. 6 more to go. New mom life," she captioned the post.

The actress who loves yoga, practices different forms of workout, to keep herself healthy and fit. In December last year, Gauahar and her husband Zaid, who got married in 2020, announced their pregnancy. The couple was blessed with their first child on May 10. Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Months later, the actress and Zaid Darbar staged a lavish baby shower for their close friends and family. Many television actors attended the celebratory event, including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among others.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar fell in love during the COVID lockdown and got married in December 2020. Since then, they have been blessing their fans' Instagram feeds with adorable pictures and videos. Gauahar is a winner of Bigg Boss Season 7 (2013). He has worked in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, 14 Phere and more. She was also seen in web series such as Salt City and Shiksha Mandal. On the other hand, Zaid Darbar is an actor and son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar.

