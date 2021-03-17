Gauahar Khan remembers late father amid Covid controversy, shares throwback picture of him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan shares a throwback picture of late father

Actress Gauahar Khan has been in the news for allegedly breaking the Covid safety norms and shooting for her next project in spite of testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Amid the controversy, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share an old picture of her late father and said that he is in a better place. Gauahar penned down a note saying, "I Miss you ! Pappa But u are in a better place than this slanderous world May Allah keep u in love n truth."

Check it out here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan remembers late father

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Mumbai Police booked Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols after testing positive. The Oshiwara police station lodged an FIR after a complaint was lodged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Gauahar. According to the complaint, despite testing positive, she attended a film shoot and was moving around in public places unmindful that she was a carrier and could pose a threat to the general public, an official said.

Following the complaint, Gauahar's team had responded with a statement that said she had "tested negative in multiple reports" and that she was "a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC".

Also, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non Cooperation Directive against actress Gauahar. A press release issued by the FWICE, informs about the stringent action taken by the body against the actress.

It reads: "The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for covid-19 infection even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra."