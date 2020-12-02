Gauahar Khan reacts to 12 years age-gap with beau Zaid Darbar: Judging and passing comments is very easy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan reacts to 12 years age-gap with beau Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and beau Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot by the end of this year, on December 25th. The duo announced their wedding with a lovestruck post on Tuesday. While their fans and well-wishers are excited for the D-Day, there have been a few who have been commenting on the 12 year age difference between the two. Talking about the same, Gauahar Khan revealed that although Zaid is a few years younger than her, 12 is not the number. She said that it is very easy for people to comment but the couple shares an equal level of maturity and understanding.

Gauahar Khan told ET, "Let me clear this, the age difference that has come out is wrong. 12 years is wrong and it is very easy for people to make it news. But it is wrong. Yes, he is a few years younger to me but 12 is not the number. He is way more mature than I am and he has brought the sense of balance in my life."

She added, "Judging and passing comments that the age gap can act as a barrier in a relationship is very easy, but for Zaid and I, we have a similar kind of understanding and maturity. So, age never matters or hinders in our relationship." On the other hand, Zaid said, "I feel we both are mature. We are equal in that terms. There are a few things which she makes me understand. We both balance each other."

On Tuesday, Gauahar and Zaid took to their Instagram to share a lovely post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and revealed that the wedding will be an intimate affair and they are looking forward to spending their lives with each other.

With the caption "#25thDec2020," Gauhar Khan shared a few pictures in which the duo can be seen in colorful traditional outfits. They look much in love and a match made in heaven. She also shared a note that read, "The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

'Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat."

Talking about Gauahar Khan, she was recently seen as a Toofani Senior in Bigg Boss 14. On the other hand, Zaid Darbar is a dancer and choreographer.

