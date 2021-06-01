Gauahar Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for father-in-law Ismail Darbar, music-composer responds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for father-in-law Ismail Darbar

Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday penned down a heartfelt post of her father-in-law Ismail Darbar. She shared pictures with him from her and Zaid Darbar's pre-wedding ceremonies and wishes him on his birthday. The actress thanked him for welcoming her warming into their family and pampering her with food and attention. She said, "Happy happy birthday daddy .... @ismaildarbarofficial u have been so warm n welcoming to me n made me a daughter . U pamper me with food n attention. U are a great host and dost . Most loving n childlike too . Zaid n I love you."

Gauahar concluded her note saying, " may Allah give u the longest life of happiness n health . Ameen." Responding to the post, Ismail Darbar commented, "@gauaharkhan Alhamdulillah beta even I'm so blessed to have you in my life. You're world's bestest daughter in law. Allah mere bacchon ko salamat rakhe. Ameen."

Music director Vishal Dadlani also commented on Gauahar's post and said, "One of my favourite people and composers. We've had such absurd laughs together! Please give Ismailbhai my love and deepest regards, @gauaharkhan! Happy Birthday @ismaildarbarofficial!"

On the other hand, Zaid Darbar also shared an emotional note for his father. He said, "My Daddy , to the world , you are a legend in the music fraternity , to me , YOu are a strong , brave , righteous father who has taught me the most important lessons of life . You have been an amazing son to your parents , the coolest uncle to all my cousins and an amazing dad to me . Alhamdulillah! Thank you for everything, and I pray to Allah to grant you the longest life with all your dreams come true . Ameen ! Love you Daddy Happy birthday"

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are currently enjoying marital bliss post their wedding in December last year. The proof of the same is the adorable posts that the couple keeps on sharing on their respective social media handles. Yet again, they did the same, when they left their fans to go 'awww' with the pictures and videos from their recent getaway in Siliguri. Check out their photos that will save you from having the FOMO.