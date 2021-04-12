Gauahar Khan on 'crazy' life after wedding with Zaid Darbar: 'Every moment feels like I'm over the moon'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan on 'crazy' life after wedding with Zaid: 'Every moment feels like I'm over the moon'

Actress Gauahar Khan took to social media, on Monday, to share an appreciation post for her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple got married on December 25, in Mumbai, last year. Soon after marriage, they faced a tough time, with Gauahar's father, who was unwell for a while, passing away. The actress has posted a series of pictures with her husband, writing even though they did not get time for a honeymoon, they make sure to convert every work trip into a holiday.

"So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots, zaids studio launch (@atrangz) , my dad not doin well n us losing him , n more drama... but what I've had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I'm over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar," she wrote with the images.

Gauahar's father passed away on March 5 in a Mumbai hospital. The actress also penned down an emotional goodbye note for her father. She wrote, "My Hero . No man like u, Ever! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar."

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the controversial web series Tandav. Headlines by Saif Ali Khan, the series has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starred an ensemble cast including Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Soni, Sandhya Mridul and Shonali Nagrani.

-with IANS inputs