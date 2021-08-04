Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan gives savage replies to 'Nosey Questions' about baby and more post wedding

Actress Gauahar Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram and answered all the 'nosey questions' related to her personal and professional life that she gets to hear post her marriage with Zaid Darbar. Gauahar posted a reel in which she can be seen dancing to the beats of Hoang Read's track The Magic Bomb as she replies to some "nosey questions."

Sharing the video, Gauahar wrote, "Dropped the….. #QuestionsIGetAskedAs #trend #reels. Also guess my location #comment … love the backdrop."

Take a look:

The video starts with text: "Nosey questions I get as a married/working female" and the actress' response to the first question "when will you have a baby?" read, "Whenever Allah wills! Duh!"

Gauahar gave another savage reply to the next question, "why don't you live with your in-laws?". Her reply, "My husband and I chose what suits us."

The final question that Gauahar had to hear a lot is "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?" Her reply: "I have been working last 20 years and will work till am 80. Live and let live!"

As Gauahar asked her fans in the caption to guess her location. Many fans dropped in their answers. Some guessed it is an airport as Gauahar was spotted with Zaid Darbar at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday in the same outfit.

Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in a grand wedding ceremony. She had shared many pictures and videos from all the ceremonies and continues to give a glimpse of her married life through cute Instagram videos.

On their sixth month anniversary, Gauahar shared a video with Zaid and wished him. She wrote, "Happy 6 months of my forceful pappies jaanu . Hehehe Alhamdulillah. It’s been the best 6 months of my life ! @zaid_darbar #US #GaZa I love you.." Zaid also shared the same video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy 6 months baby."

For the unversed, Zaid is the music composer and singer Ismail Darbar's son. He is a dancer and choreographer.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in 14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film also stars Jameel Khan, Yamini Das, Vineet Kumar and Priyanshu Singh, among others. Before that she was seen in the controversial web series Tandav. Headlined by Saif Ali Khan, the series was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.