Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy; actress announces with adorable post | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gauahar Khan's Instagram upload

It's a day filled with joy and happiness as Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child to this world, The couple is blessed with a baby boy. Both Gauahar and Zaid announced the news with a heart-touching post. Gauahar Khan surprised fans with a charming animated Instagram picture announcing her pregnancy in December. Months later, the actress and her husband, Zaid Darbar, staged a lavish baby shower for their close friends and family.

See the post here:

Many television actors attended the celebratory event on Sunday, including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among others. Pictures and videos of the ceremony, which have been shared on social media, show the soon-to-be parents beaming with delight as they prepare to welcome a new family member.

Fans and celebrities started showering blessings on the proud parents. Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and ace celebrity photographer Dabbu Ratnani congratulated the new mom and dad of the town. On the other hand, one of the fans wrote, "MashaaAllahhhh congrats!!! So happy! Hope u both r doing well". Another fan commented, "Congratulations to beautiful couple God bless to baby". "Congratulations to both of my Kyudiesssss", added another fan. The comment section was flooded with red heart emojis.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar fell in love during the COVID lockdown and got married in December 2020. Since then, they have been blessing their fans' Instagram feeds with adorable pictures and videos. Gauahar is a winner of Bigg Boss Season 7 (2013). He has worked in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, 14 Phere and more. She was also seen in web series such as Salt City and Shiksha Mandal. On the other hand, Zaid Darbar is an actor and son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's adorable photo with son Zain at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium is winning the internet

Also Read: DYK Twinkle Khanna's first job was delivering fish; says people would ask 'Tu macchiwali hai?'

Latest Entertainment News