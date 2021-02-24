Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar lauds Alia Bhatt for her exemplary performance

Image Source : IG/ AKSHAY KUMAR, PRIYANKA CHOPRA, ALIA Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar lauds Ali Bhatt for her exemplary performance

The teaser of the highly anticipated Alia Bhatt-starrer film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released on the occasion of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 58th birthday on Wednesday. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Ali Bhatt's character Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ali Bhatt's stellar acting and looks are being appreciated by both fans and critiques alike. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is another popular name added to the list. The Actress is all praises for Alia Bhatt's exemplary performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser. Priyanka took to her Twitter and shared the teaser of the film. She showered her love and praises on Alia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She tweeted, "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."

Earlier, Akshay had also sung praises for Gangubai Kathiawadi and team. He tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is being outed to be Bhansali's biggest project till date. Just before the teaser release, a poster of Alia was released which also revealed that the film will be out in theaters on 30th July, 2021. It featured Bhatt dressed in a saree, sporting a prominent red bindi, nose ring and a braid. Alia shared the same and wrote, "in cinemas 30th July, 2021."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.