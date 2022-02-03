Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn's first look poster unveiled from Alia Bhatt starrer

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has unveiled his first look poster on Thursday (February 3). Taking to his Instagram handle, Devgn shared the look of his character from the film. Posing in front of a blue-coloured vintage car, Ajay's character emerges as confident, dressed in off-white pants, paired with a grey blazer and crisp shirt. His look is completed with a pair of dark shades and a dark-brown cap.

Dropping the look, he wrote, "Apni pehchaan se chaar chaand lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022." Also, the makers are all set to drop the trailer on February 4, 2022.

The much-awaited magnum opus marks Devgn's reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their iconic movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie was initially set to release on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that it will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, it was announced to release on July 30, 2021 but was postponed once again. Now, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25, as revealed by the makers.