Gangs of Wasseypur 3 is NOT happening; Manoj Bajpayee confirms

Gangs of Wasseypur 3 Latest Update: The ultimate tale of revenge and blood feud, Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, changed the way audiences perceived Indian cinema. Not only in the home country but the desi crime saga also garnered appreciation globally. The movie also made it to the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 and was the only Hindi-language film to achieve that during that time.

After two installments, rumors were rife that the third installment of the movie was in the works. However, Manoj Bajpayee, the lead star, confirmed that Sardar Khan won't be coming to the big screens for the third time with Gangs of Wasseypur 3.

The actor told Bollywoodlife that Gangs of Wasseypur 3 is not happening, as Anurag Kashyap has told him that in many words. He said, "I am so lucky to have been a part of 3–5 cult films in my career, and Gangs of Wasseypur is one of them. People are still pouring so much love on Sardar Khan, and they are making memes all the time. I feel overwhelmed, but at the same time, some memes are quite embarrassing to see."

When he was asked what he thinks about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey as an actor, he said that he deserves every bit of success that comes his way. Manoj Bajpayee added, "See, I am very proud of Nawaz’s journey. He is a unique actor. He is somebody who has traveled very far, and he deserves every bit of it. The one person I admire from a distance is me, and I am always cheering and clapping. Everything that he does, everything that he has today, everything that he is achieving—he deserves every bit of it."

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in an upcoming courtroom drama titled 'Sirf Ek Banda Hai', which is inspired by actual events. Directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, the film will premiere on Zee5 on May 23rd.

