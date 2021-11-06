Ganapath: Tiger Shroff posts video performing cool stunts as he begins shoot for Kriti Sanon starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff

It's lights, camera, and action for Tiger Shroff-led action thriller 'Ganapath'. The big-budget production UK schedule goes on the floors where the lead star and his leading lady Kriti Sanon arrived a few days ago. This Pooja Entertainment and Good Co’s production is being touted as the most lavishly produced and genre-defining film in recent times. The film reunites Tiger and Kriti. This is the first time the two stars will be seen together on screen after their 2014 debut film Heropanti.

Actor Tiger Shroff and producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to release a new slick jaw-dropping action video from the Film ahead of the UK schedule. Tiger in his trademark style announces, " God aur Janta.. apun aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai."

Going by the posters and teasers, we can be assured that Tiger Shroff will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar for the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The team had earlier dropped a motion poster that made one realise the massive scale and cool quotient of the film. This one's going to be a treat to watch on the big screen.

Earlier in a statement, the actor labeled "Ganapath" as one of his most ambitious projects.

Tiger said: "'Ganapath' has been one of my most ambitious and challenging projects. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well. The idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and Ganapath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here."

“Ganapath” is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is set to take the big screen by storm on 23rd December, 2022.

Apart from "Ganapath", Tiger Shroff has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including "Baaghi 4", "Heropanti 2" and "Rambo".