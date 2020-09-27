Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington aka Jon Snow and Rose Leslie expecting first child together

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GAPSHAP_ Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington aka Jon Snow expecting first child with Rose Leslie

Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of 'Game of Thrones' fame are expecting their first child. The actress showed her baby bump in the new issue of Make Magazine. The magazine’s fashion editor Ursula Lake shared a picture of Leslie with a baby bump. She wrote in the caption, “So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. so peaceful,” she told the publication.

Leslie also spoke about her GOT experience. "It was an incredible experience, and for me -- as an actor -- it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers."

She and Harington had played star-crossed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit series "Game of Thrones" (GOT). The dating rumours began in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled. They officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

After getting engaged in September 2017, they married in Scotland in June 2018.

Leslie and Harington are currently spending time together in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia.

