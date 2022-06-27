Gal Gadot is all hearts for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy news, sends love to Heart of Stone co-star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GAL_GADOT Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot will co-star in Netflix film Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot has reacted to the news of the pregnancy of her Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt. The Death on The Nile star posted heart emojis on the Instagram post that Alia shared with the fans announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Bollywood couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 and the news of Alia's pregnancy came as a complete surprise to the fans on Monday morning.

Alia Bhatt shares sweet post announcing pregnancy

Alia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the good news of her pregnancy with her fans and film industry colleagues. She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. She captioned the image, "Our baby. Coming soon (sic)." In the image, Alia can't seem to contain her excitement as she looked at the embryo in her stomach.

Celebs react to Alia's pregnancy news

Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Vaani Kapoor and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section of the Instagram post to congratulate the couple on the big news of expanding their family. Gal Gadot also posted heart emojis in the comments section. Gadot herself is the mother of three kids and the news of her co-star expecting left her excited for the couple.

Alia Bhatt shot for Heart of Stone movie

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that their upcoming action franchise will be starring Gal Gadot. Fifty Shades of Grey fame Jamie Dornan will play a pivotal role in the movie too. Alia is part of the cast in a yet undisclosed role. In May, Alia joined the cast and crew for filming abroad. She even expressed he excitement about embarking on a new journey in her acting career.

About Heart of Stone movie

According to the official logline, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable, and dangerous, asset. The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano.