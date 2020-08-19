Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIF_ALIKAN Gajraj Rao's funny 'Badhai Ho' meme for fourth-time dad Saif Ali Khan. Seen yet?

Actor Gajraj Rao shared a funny meme for actor Saif Ali Khan, who is set to be a father for the fourth time at the age of 50.

Gajraj posted the meme based on the scene from his 2018 film "Badhaai Ho", where he is seen breaking the news of his wife's pregnancy to his two sons.

In the meme, Gajaraj is called Saif, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Neena Gupta is the actor's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shardul Rana is Saif-Kareena's son Taimur.

Sharing the news of the pregnancy, Gajraj's character says: "Doctor ne bola hai ghar par ek mehmaan aane wala hai (The doctor has said a new guest is set to come home)."

His younger son quickly says that he will not give his room to any guest.

Gajraj then says: "Nanha mehmaan aane wala hai (a tiny guest is coming)."

Ayushmann looks at Gajraj and then Neena, who looks embarrassed. He then leaves the room.

On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

