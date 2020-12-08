Image Source : FILE IMAGES Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their theatre stint

Actor Gajraj Rao is excited about working with Manoj Bajpayee after decades in an upcoming anthology series titled X-Ray. The segment featuring Bajpayee and Rao will be directed by Abhishek Chaubey, maker of the Ishqiya films. "I was really excited to work with Manoj (Bajpayee), because 20 to 30 years ago I have worked a lot with him during our theatre days. I had a lot of fun working with him," Rao recalled, while speaking to IANS.

About his role of the story, he said: "I can't talk much about the project as I have signed a contract."

Apart from Chaubey's segment, the anthology series also has segments directed by Vasan Bala and Srijit Mukherji. While Vasan Bala's segment features Radhika Madan and Harshvardhan Kapoor, cast details of Srijit Mukherji's portion have not been revealed yet.

"I think we have shot for an interesting project, and right now it is in the editing stage. Hopefully the audience will watch it in two to four months' time," said Rao.

The anthology will be based on the legendary Satyajit Ray's works. Each short film in the anthology will focus on one story written by Ray. The Netflix anthology, in collaboration with Reliance's Viacom 18, will pay homage to Ray's remarkable skill as a storyteller.