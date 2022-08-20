Gadar director Anil Sharma's father, film producer Kirshnachandra Sharma dies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL SHARMA Anil Sharma's father passes away

Gadar director Anil Sharma on Saturday informed that his father, film producer Krishnachandra Sharma, has passed away. In a statement issued to the media, the director-producer said his father breathed his last on Friday on the occasion of Janmashtami. "It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022."

"Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami.

He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul," Anil Sharma said in the statement.

Anil also took to Instagram on Saturday and penned a heartfelt note mourning the demise of his late father. The caption was shared in Hindi which loosely translates to this in English. "My most revered father, Krishna devotee Shri Kishan Chandra Sharma ji, yesterday on the night of Janmashtami, has departed for Go-Lok Yatra by merging at the feet of his Aradhya Dev Lord Shri Krishna. You are requested to pray for the peace of his holy soul. Hari Om Tatsat! Om Shanti !"

Several users paid their condolences in the comments sections. Harry Anand wrote, "Anil ji heartfelt condolences to you and the family. Bhagwan Shree Krishna, "unhe apne charno mein vaas de “ Hare Krishna Hare Ram." A user commented, "Om Shanti." Another said, "May his soul rest in peace."

Also read: Step inside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's new lavish home in Alibaug, couple performs Griha Pravesh puja

As a producer, Krishnachandra Sharma backed multi-starrer movies such as "Tahalka", "Jawaab" and "Policewala Gunda". His last production was 2018's "Genius", featuring his grandson Utkarsh Sharma.

Also read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: He is recovering, says brother Deepu amid reports of worsening health

Latest Entertainment News