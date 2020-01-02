Arjun Rampal enjoys playtime with son Arik in Goa. Mommy Gabriella Demetriades shares pics

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal rang in New Year with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik Rampal in Goa. Gabriella took to Instagram to share glimpses of their vacation. She also gave a sneak-peek of Arjun's quality time with baby boy Arik. In the first picture, Arjun can be seen enjoying some pool time with Arik on his lap. The caption of the picture reads, "My Heart''.

Arjun Rampal with his son

The second photo has father-son duo alongside the beach."2019 you’ve been insane but only grateful,'' wrote Gabriella.

Arjun Rampal with Arik

The third photo features Gabriella with Arik, hiding the munchkin's face with a heart sticker.

Gabriella poses with her munchkin

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed baby Arik in July 2019 after dating for about a year. "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,'' he wrote.