Full version of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding song out now

Image Source : @IAMVKOHLI/TWITTER Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding song out now

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. The couple tied the knot three years ago, and the full version of the song that featured in their wedding video is out now. Anushka and Virat got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017, but it was only a year later that a video from their wedding was unveiled. Back then, the video got viral and fans got hooked to its background song and asked for the full version.

The love ballad, "Peer vi tu", has been performed by Harshdeep Kaur and Mohan Kannan.

"'Peer vi tu' is a song that every person who has been in love can relate to. It encompasses the purity of divine love. The teaser of this song released two years ago and went viral overnight. Since then I've been getting requests from music lovers to release the full song," said Harshdeep.

"This song holds a very special place in my heart and it's a beautiful coincidence that I recorded it the same day I recorded 'Dilbaro' ('Raazi'). I am glad that it's finally released," she added.

It is the first single from the upcoming album of wedding songs created by Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer, who shot the marriage ceremony.

"We wanted to create a Sufi love song for a wedding, and 'Peer Vi Tu' makes for the perfect background song to have at weddings. It's filled with emotions and drama," said Vishal.

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli completed three years of their wedding. The duo had been dating for over four years before they tied the knot. On the anniversary, Anushka dedicated a post for Virat Kohli and wished him on their special day.

Sharing a lovestruck picture, pregnant Anushka wrote, "3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us.. Miss you." The picture shows Anushka hugging Virat from the back as they share a precious moment.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli also wished the actress on their third marriage anniversary by sharing an unseen picture from their wedding. In the picture, Anushka is seen flaunting her smile along with Virat during the ceremony. He wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

