Fukrey stars Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to get married on April 15?

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to tie the knot this year. The rumours about their upcoming wedding were doing rounds on eth internet since the beginning of this year but the actors never confirmed the marriage. Now, the latest reports claim that Ali and Richa are set to get hitched on April 15. According to eth reports in Hindustan Times, the wedding will be an intimate affair in mid-April in Delhi.

The publication quoted a source saying, "After discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception." It is stated that the couple will host three grand wedding receptions in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The source added, “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating since 2015. They starred in films like Fukrey and Fukrey Returns and fell in love. However, it was during the 74th Venice Film Festival, when Ali's film Victoria & Abdul premiered, the couple made their relationship public.

