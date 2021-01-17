Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas passes away, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha & others share condolences

Image Source : TWITTER/VARUN SHARMA Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas passes away

Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, best-known for his role in 2013 film Fukrey, has passed away. Olanokiotan played the role of Bobby in the film. The late actor was remembered by the film's makers and the cast. The movie was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan, who backed the film, announced the news of the actor's death on Saturday.

Sharing a black and white picture of Olanokiotan on Twitter, Farhan wrote, "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP."

A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP. pic.twitter.com/l44qzqa8qb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2021

Other stars of the film including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma also paid tributes to the late actor.

Richa Chadha, who played the role of Bholi Punjaban in the aforementioned film, shared a throwback video to remember Olanokiotan. She wrote: "Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you... fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend" with a heart emoji.

Ali Fazal expressed "I still haven't comprehended this news. Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It won't be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, I hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this."

I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this. @excelmovies @MrigLamba pic.twitter.com/dUGv9sok04 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) January 16, 2021

Varun Sharma, who played the role of 'chucha' remembered the actor, saying "A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed RIP."

A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed💔 RIP. pic.twitter.com/cNgIU2BwYf — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) January 16, 2021

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.