From Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: Shabana Azmi shares throwback pic with 'iconic' stars

Bollywood's veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Tuesday treated her fans with an 'iconic' throwback picture. The actress shared a rare picture featuring Bollywood stars Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rakhee Gulzar, late actors Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan all together sharing a single frame. Two Soviets whom Shabana did not know can also be seen in the picture. Shabana Azmi captioned the picture, "Such an iconic photo! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture #Hema Malini #Rakhi#Shabana Azmi#Zeenat #Aman #Sanjeev Kumar photo courtesy #Ausaja."

Shabana Azmi in her glorious Bollywood career where she has worked in more than 100 films has shared screen space with Hema Malini in Swami, Ram Tera Desh, and Suraag. Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi worked together in Ashanti which released in 1982. Hema Malini, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar worked together in the blockbuster Sholey, which released in 1975. Actor Amjad Khan died in July 1992 at the age of 51 years. Sanjeev Kumar breathed his last on November 6 in 1985.

Shabana Azmi made her film debut with the 1974 movie Ankur, for which she won her first National Award for the Best Actress. She went on to receive the National Film Award consecutively for three years from 1983 to 1985 for her roles in Arth, Khandhar and Paar.

She has appeared in a number of foreign films also most of which have won international acclaim, including John Schlesinger's Madame Sousatzka, Roland Joffe's City of Joy, Channel 4's Immaculate Conception, Blake Edwards' Son of the Pink Panther, and Ismail Merchant's In Custody.