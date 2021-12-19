Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLE From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, top actresses of Bollywood in 2021

Many actresses have carved a niche for themselves and earned a special place in the film industry with their charming beauty and powerful acting skills. Every now and then, new talents are launched, who have to prove their mettle in showbiz. Not just for their acting but some including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone among others are known for their fashion sense and strong persona. These and more have entertained the audience to the fullest in 2021. With their powerful and engaging performances, actress' including Taapsee Pannu, Mrunal Thakur, Kangana Ranaut among others, made their way to our hearts forever.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

With The Matrix Resurrections release being just around the corner, the anticipation for the Global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer is at an all-time high. After making India proud with her bevy of achievements, the global superpower has now made a splash at the famous Times Square with her new Matrix avatar. With her poster of The Matrix Resurrections going viral, now it has been featured at the coveted Times Square in New York. The actress, who was last seen in much-acclaimed Netflix film 'The White Tiger' recently wrapped up the shooting for the upcoming series 'Citadel'. Helmed by 'Avengers' makers Joe and Anthony Russo, 'Citadel' is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.

Apart from this, the actress recently roasted her husband and American pop-singer Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin in Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast.'

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a lot of film including 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht' in her kitty. Actress' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is set to have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next year. The organisers announced that this movie is the sole Indian selection and one of the four films confirmed for the Berlinale Special Gala, a segment which is dedicated to showcasing exemplary cinema.

Moving on from love and romance, Alia Bhatt has now shifted her focus to work with different genres. Exploring mythological theme with Brahmastra, periodic era with RRR and starring in a biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress is bringing out her versatility and writing her name in bold letter at a very young age.

Deepika Padukone

When it comes to pairing comfort and style, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been ahead of the curve. The actress knows how to nail a casual, stylish and fashionable look. She recently raised the oomph quotient at the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festiva in Jeddah. Deepika Padukone made a flamboyant style statement in a mermaid-style pink coloured frilly gown with dramatic sleeves. She paired the look with diamond earrings.

Speaking about her professional front, Deepika has an interesting array of projects lined up, she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of 'The Intern'. Also, Deepika has film 'Fighter' and 'Pathan' starring Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband-actor Ranveer in '83'.

Taapsee Pannu

On or off-camera, Taapsee Pannu never fails to impress us. The leading actress recently rocked her performance in films like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket among others in 2021. Not just this, she even impressed fans with her style statement. Taapsee carried a printed off-white Saree with a blue blouse on her Russia vacation. But what stole the show was her sneakers! She gave a twist to her traditional Avatar by going for shoes.

Talking about her films, Rashmi Rocket, directed by Akarsh Khurana, narrates the story of a small-town girl, who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national-level athlete, but is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test. While Haseen Dillruba is about a wife (Taapsee Pannu) under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder. She reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

Pannu has a slew of the upcoming project, including Anurag Kashyap's "Dobaaraa", "Shaaash Mithu" and "Blurr", her first film as a producer.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur has paved her way from the Television's Kumkum Bhagya to bagging lead roles in Bollywood blockbusters. She managed to entertain and impress the audience in a short span of time. Recently, she essayed the role of Kartik Aaryan's on-screen wife – Soumya Mehra Pathak. The actress, who earned a name for herself with her performance in films like Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan and others, is making her entry in Telugu industry opposite versatile actor Dulquer Salmaan in his second film being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. While Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of 'Lieutenant' Ram, Mrunal Thakur will be seen as his lady love Sita.

Not just this, the actress is also a fashionista who is setting Instagram on fire with her glamorous style and looks.

Next, Mrunal will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, one of the most anticipated films slated to release in theatres on 31st December. Meanwhile, Mrunal announced the release date of her upcoming film 'Aankh Micholi'. The film, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, will arrive in cinemas on May 13, 2022.