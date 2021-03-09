From Ahan Shetty to Arjun Kanungo, here are most anticipated newcomers who are set to dazzle in B Town

Image Source : PR FETCHED Arjun Kanungo, Rashmika Mandanna, Ahan Shetty, Isabelle Kaif

2021 will see a bevy of newcomers and debutant actors who has already created a lot of excitement and intrigue among the audience. Even before their debut on the big screens, they have garnered a strong fan base on social media with netizens already placing their bets and rooting for their favourite stars. We bring to you a list of the top debutant and debutantes to watch out for in 2021:

Ahan Shetty

Even before his debut, Ahan Shetty became a young heartthrob, thanks to his social media presence. The debutant is all set for his first film titled Tadap where he will be seen paired opposite Tara Sutaria. He will also be seen packing some punches and engaging in action sequences in the Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu language film. The first poster of the film featuring Ahan has already resulted in a lot of excitement among audience.

Rashmika Mandanna

The young actor, who marked his debut in 2016 with the Kannada film, Kirik Party, has multiple hits under her belt. Having worked with some of the biggest names in South like Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda and proving her mettle across genres and languages, she is now gearing up to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. Rashmika is currently shooting for her debut Bollywood film, Mission Majnu, where she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna starts 'Mission Majnu' in Lucknow

Isabelle Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her acting debut with Time To Dance. Also starring Sooraj Pancholi, the film is set for a digital release on March 12. Isabelle Kaif reportedly features in the film as a ballroom dancer while Pancholi essays the role of a street dancer.

Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo’s first music single titled Baaki Baatein Peene Baad made him an instant sensation with throngs of female fans rooting for him. A trained singer, national-level basketball player, trained method actor and live performer, Arjun is a man of many talents. All set to add a new feather to his, he will next be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe. In his words, he was personally chosen by the superstar for the part.