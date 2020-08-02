Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA/KAJOL Friendship Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Kajol and other Bollywood celebs extend adorable wishes

The first Sunday of August is observed as Friendship Day every year and this time too it was different. People wished their best friends through the medium of various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. Meanwhile, every place is filled with wishes pouring in by people who are cherishing the good times they have spent together. Now that the celebrations will be low-key due to coronavirus pandemic, therefore, no parties will be held. Just like you and me, various Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the special day by wishing not just their friends but also their fans. Many actors and actresses like Kajol, Anushka Sharma, etc have posted adorable messages on social media. Have a look:

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared an adorable throwback photo of her childhood and wrote, "You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Old friends or new, that’s what they do. Bring you happiness."

She added, "This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today...Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!"

Sharing a collage of photos with Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and her other friends, Kajol wrote, "Couldn’t fit all my friends in one frame. So loved am I. I am truly blessed. To all my friends who can be seen and can’t. Of my blood and not...#HappyFriendshipDay."

Vicky Kaushal shared pictures of his friends and wrote alongside, "R.G.I.T Batch 2005."

