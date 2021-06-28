Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FREIDA PINTO Freida Pinto announces pregnancy with fiance Cory Tran; see photos

Slumdog Millionaire fame Freida Pinto and her fiance Cory Tran are all set to welcome their first child together. The couple on Monday took to their social media to share the good news accompanied with lovely pictures showing Freida’s baby bump. “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!” Freida wrote in the caption alongside the photos.

Take a look:

Freida Pinto got engaged to longtime boyfriend Cory Tran in November 2019. At the time, the couple announced the news on Instagram on Cory’s birthday.

“It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!” Freida’s post read.

Cory Tran had also shared a beautiful picture of himself with Freida and written, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”

Check out some of the couple's treasured pictures:

On the work front, Freida Pinto was last seen in Hillbilly Elegy, a 2020 American drama film, directed by Ron Howard.