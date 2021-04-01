Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRTI KULHARI 'Four More Shots Please' star Kirti Kulhari announces split with husband Saahil Sehgal: It's not easy

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari, known for her roles in films like Pink, Mission Mangal, and web series Four More Shots Please has announced separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she shared a long note on her split and wrote that it "is not on paper but in life." Not only this, but she even clarified that she won't be commenting anything about the same. Kirti's post read, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about."

Further, she wrote, "And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward... Always."

Have a look at the same here:

Her contemporaries posted supportive messages on her post. Actress Sayani Gupta wrote: "You know we are in your corner na.." followed by a heart emoji. Actress Divya Dutta wrote: "Big Hug to u my gal."

For those unversed, the couple was together for a period of four years.

On the professional front, Kirti was last seen in The Girl On The Train co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari.