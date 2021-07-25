Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIA KHALIFA Mia Khalifa announces divorce from husband Robert Sandberg after two years of marriage

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has announced her divorce from her Swedish husband Robert Sandberg, after two years of marriage. She and Robert got engaged in 2019. Mia took to her Instagram account and announced that she has called off her impending reception and said that for almost a year they had been trying to make their married life work, but they fail to overcome the differences. “We can confidently say that We gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried,” she wrote.

She added, "We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for. We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest."

Take a look:

Earlier, she had penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of their anniversary. "Happy anniversary bubbs @robertsandberg. Thank you for every brave step you’ve taken for us in America, and for the coffee you wake me up with without fail in the mornings, and for the belly laughs, and full bellies of amazing meals, and a million other little things I get as a bonus of being married to a man like you. Maybe one day we’ll have wedding photos to post on June 11th. I love you," she wrote in the caption.

The couple planned to have a wedding ceremony in June 2020, but it was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the couple exchanged wedding vows with each other at their house the same month. Both Mia and Robert were set to give a grand reception to their close friends and family post-pandemic. However, their post on separation came as shock for many.