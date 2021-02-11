Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JHATALEKA, SRIDEVI FC Former Miss India Jhataleka Malhotra pays tribute to Sridevi in new song Funky Mohabbat | WATCH

Former Miss India and debutant actress Jhataleka Malhotra has paid tribute to late legend Sridevi through her latest music release. In the song "Funky mohabbat", which features in the upcoming film "Tuesdays And Fridays", Jhataleka will try to recreate Sridevi's moves in the iconic song "Kaate nahi katte yeh din yeh raat" from her 1987 superhit "Mr India".

Funky Mohabbat is a party number. The song is sung by Sonu Kakkar, Benny Dayal, and Shreya Ghoshal, with music by Tony Kakkar.

"Since my childhood, I have watched Sridevi and always looked up to her performances. I loved playing and donning her iconic looks from the hit film 'Mr India'. It was difficult getting the look because she had certainly set a benchmark for all of us. The responsibility to deliver my best and match up to a look written down in the history of Bollywood did get me nervous. This song is my bit of a special tribute to one of my favourite heroines," said Jhatalekha.

Jhataleka took to her social media account and dropped the song. She captioned it, “now you are ready for #FunkyMohabbat: #TuesdaysAndFridays in cinemas on 19th Feb @anmolthakeriadhillon @tarankahinka @sonukakkarofficial @bennydayalofficial @shreyaghoshal @tonykakkar @kumaarofficial @iamkrutimahesh @reem_sameer8 @tseries.official @bhansaliproductions #Scipl #HiHatProductions”

"Tuesdays And Fridays" is a love story directed by Taranveer Singh and jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar. The film portrays a stroy of two Millenials who date each other but only get to meet each other on Tuesdays and Fridays, while they are free to date other people for the rest of the week. The film also features Anmol Dhillon, Niki Walia, Zoa Morani, Anuradha Patel, and Parmeet Sethi, and is set to release on February 19.

- with IANS inputs