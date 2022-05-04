Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal, 66, marries 38-year-old Bulbul Saha; wedding pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/BULBUL SAHA Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal marries Bulbul Saha. See pics

Highlights Arun Lal is a cancer survivor having beaten adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of cancer, in 2016

Arun Lal is 66-years-old, while his second wife, Bulbul Saha is 38

Former India cricketer Arun Lal got married for the second time on May 2. The 66-year-old, a cancer survivor, tied the knot with Bulbul Saha who is 38-year-old in Kolkata in a private ceremony. The couple performed the rituals in presence of their respective families where they exchanged rose garlands. They also cut a two-tier wedding cake. Bulbul took to her Facebook account and shared pictures from their intimate wedding celebrations with close friends and families in attendece. "Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us." she captioned the pictures.

Take a look:

Both Arun and Bulbul opted for lighter tone outfits. Bulbul wore an off-white saree and completed the look with heavy gold jewellery while Arun wore a white kurta pyjama with light blue Nehru jacket over it.

Last month, the couple had their pre-wedding festivities including a haldi ceremony. The former India opener was dressed in a yellow kurta and Bulbul opted for a saree in a similar colour with a red blouse.

Also read: Former cricketer Arun Lal and wife-to-be Bulbul Saha's haldi pics show couple in blissful mood

Lal is also a cancer survivor. The former player was detected with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary glands cancer, but he overcame the disease.

After retiring from cricket, Lal used to feature as a commentator during cricket matches. He was known to share the box with his colleagues and used to do commentary in Hindi. Currently, he is the mentor of the Bengal Ranji team and coaches the batting department. He was the hero of Bengal's Ranji Trophy triumph in 1989-90. Under Lal, Bengal made the Ranji Trophy final in 2020 after a long gap of 13 years.

Lal has former Bengal off-spinner Sourasish Lahiri as his deputy. The knockout leg of Ranji Trophy will resume post-IPL in June.