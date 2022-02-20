'Flowers, laughter and love..' Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur haldi pictures out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANT MASSEY Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on Friday (February 18) in Himachal Pradesh. The duo got married as per Hindu traditions. Glowing and beaming with joy at their pre-wedding functions, the couple, on Sunday, dropped pictures from their Haldi celebration. They look adorable together as they flaunt their million-dollar smiles. The couple applied turmeric paste to each other's faces as they shared laughter. Vikrant and Sheetal's friends and family members showered flower petals upon them to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities.

After getting hitched to his longtime ladylove Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant Massey penned a heartfelt note along with sharing pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony. He wrote, "Saal saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022." In the pictures, Vikrant looked handsome dressed in a white sherwani, while the bride donned a traditional bridal lehenga and gold jewellery.

As soon as Vikrant dropped the wedding photos, actor Ranveer Singh dropped a few heart emojis and wrote 'blessings', actress Taapsee Pannu said "Finally! So so happy for both of you." Mrunal Thakur, Gauahar Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta and others congratulated the couple. Vikrant Massey shares pics of fairytale wedding with Sheetal Thakur; Ranveer Singh sends blessings

For the unversed, Vikrant and Sheetal have been in a steady relationship since 2015. They reportedly started dating each other after meeting on the sets of their web series 'Broken But Beautiful'. Vikrant got engaged to Sheetal in a private Roka ceremony in 2019.

On the professional front, Sheetal has worked in shows such as Shukranu, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke, while Vikrant was last seen in Haseen Dillruba opposite Taapsee Pannu. The movie was released on Netflix.

Next, Vikrant will be seen in the upcoming film Love Hostel opposite Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. The film shows the story of a couple who are on the run after marrying against the wishes of their families only to be hunted down by a killer, played by Bobby.