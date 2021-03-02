Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda looks promising as his journey of survival against all odds begins | WATCH

Image Source : YOUTUBE/RELIANCE ENTERTAINMENT Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda looks promising as his journey of survival against all odds begins

The trailer of the upcoming Reliance Entertainment film titled Flight starring Mohit Chadda was unveiled on Tuesday. It became one of the most awaited trailers of the year after the release of the film's motion poster. The action thriller film is slated to hit theatres on March 19.

The trailer is loaded with intense scenes and gives a glimpse of man's journey of survival against all odds on a plane. The two-minute trailer showcases Mohit's character boarding a flight and how things take an unsavory turn as he is the only one alive on the board. The film tells the tale of overcoming deadly obstacles on a plane to survive.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer is intriguing enough and makes it difficult to wait for the film. The film features Mohit Chadda in the leading role. Flight also stars Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi, Pritam Singh, and others in supporting roles.

Mohit shared the motion poster on his Instagram. He wrote, "Chalo iss saal kucch toofani karte hain ...please please share this as much possible ... let’s share the word. Witness one man's #FightToSurvive against all odds unfold in #Flight. In cinemas on 19th March!"

The film is directed by Suraj Joshi and produced by K. Chadda, Babita Ashiwal, Mohit Chadda, Suraj Joshi.