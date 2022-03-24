First pics of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda LEAKED from Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMYGUFTAGOO The Archies will mark the digital debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda

The next generation of star kids including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Jahaan Kapoor is all set to make their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies. Ever since these star kids were snapped outside Zoya's office the excitement among fans evolved multi-folds. Recently, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan were snapped on the location in a new avatar.

Reportedly, the pictures are from their first look test. By the look of it, in the musical 'The Archies', Suhana will be seen reprising the character of Veronica Lodge, Agastya as Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper, and Jahaan as Jughead Jones.

For the unversed, last November, Zoya announced the new project saying, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

She went on to say, "I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

Streaming giant Netflix also confirmed that Zoya will direct a new musical drama set in the 1960s based on Archie Comics. "Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read.

The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Other details about the project are kept undercover.

