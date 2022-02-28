Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LUVFILMS FIRST pics of Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid as groom and bride are here and fans can't keep calm!

Highlights Luv Ranjan and Alisha Viad got married at a grand ceremony on 20th February

Their wedding was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities

The FIRST pictures of the couple dressed as bride and groom are FINALLY here

Celebrated director and producer, Luv Ranjan and Alisha Viad have finally shared their intimate wedding photos with the audiences. The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married at a grand ceremony on 20th February and tied the knot in Agra. Sharing the beautiful images, Luv productions wrote, "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love." For those unversed, their wedding was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities including-- Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

The two made for a dreamy couple at their traditional ceremony. Alisha could be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga with a signature jewellery set. With Kaleere and traditional gold jewellery, Alisha completed her full bridal look.

Have a look:

Some more pictures were shared by Rajkummar Rao on his Instagram handle along with a caption reading, "To Now and Forever. Heartiest congratulations la Familia."

Luv is known for directing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani. Luv is now shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.