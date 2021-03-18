Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RJANMOL First pic of Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol's adorable son Veer OUT. Seen yet?

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao welcomed her first baby-- son Veer with her husband RJ Anmol in November last year. Ever since her fans have been eagerly waiting for the baby boy's first picture. The couple kept their bundle of happiness away from the limelight until today they left the internet in awe of their baby's first glimpse. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the duo shared Veer's face in a photo which also featured doting daddy and mommy Anmol and Amrita. The picture of the family of 3 was captioned, "Our world, our happiness. #Veer."

As soon as the picture was shared, people on the Internet started pouring in love-filled comments. There were fans who commented, "It’s adorable. he is copy of u..God bless...," "God Bless the Rockstar!! #Veer."

Have a look at the same here:

The announcement of the pregnancy was made by Amrita herself just one month before her delivery. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

The announcement of the baby's arrival was also made in an adorable manner.

Speaking about how her life has changed post her baby, Amrita told TOI, "I am balancing Veer’s schedule with my work meetings. Now, days are shorter, nights are longer, clothes are shabbier, but being a hands-on mom is the only way to know your baby closely. I feel stronger, wiser, and proud that I took the challenge."

On the personal front, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol after dating for several got hitched in the year 2016. She was last seen in the 2019 film, Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actress is well known for her roles in films like Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Life Ho Toh Aisi, among others.