FIRST PHOTOS from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding reception ceremony; couple looks stunning

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25. The duo has been breaking the internet for the last couple of days with their pre-wedding and wedding photos and videos. The couple married in a dreamy nikah ceremony. Now, the couple's FIRST LOOK from their wedding reception is out. Gauahar and Zaid looked much in love and the pair 'Made In Heaven.'

Gauahar and Zaid's wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

Check out Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar's reception look here-

Earlier, The couple has shared some awwdorable photographs of their wedding on Instagram. "Qubool Hai," they wrote as the caption.

Thanking the designers, for their dreamy Nikah outfits, the couple wrote "QUBOOL HAI . Outfit- @laamofficial . Thank you laam . thank you soooo much @sairashakira for customising my dream nikah outfit."

Gauahar and Zaid, who are known for their twinning style and fashion statement, chose to twin in pastel for their wedding outfits. Gauahar Khan wore a royal white and golden embroidered ivory sharara outfit with statement jewelry while Zaid complimented her in a sherwani. The couple looked gorgeous and much in love.

Meanwhile, The duo recently announced their wedding date on social media and kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.