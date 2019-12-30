First photo of Salman Khan's niece Ayat is here. Aayush Sharma, Arpita's daughter is cute as a button

Salman Khan's 54th birthday was made special by his sister Arpita Khan and husband Aayush Sharma who decided to welcome their second baby on the same day. She got admitted to the hospital in the morning for a C-section and in the afternoon the good news of the arrival of their daughter popped in. Soon, the name of their daughter Ayat Sharma was revealed leaving everyone excited for the first pictures. Well now, the wait is finally over as the actor has shared the first pictures of her adorable daughter on social media.

Aayush took to his Instagram and shared not one but many pictures of the newborn baby who looked cute as a button. Not just Arpita, the whole family including Aayush and their first son Ahil were seen getting clicked with her. Captioning the pictures, Aayush wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy." Have a look:

Aayush previously announced the name of the baby girl with a picture and caption that read, "We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma."

An official statement was also issued by the family that read, "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all. Lots of Love, Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/ Khan & Sharma Family"

While celebrating his birthday with media, Salman poured his heart out. Talking about his newborn niece, the superstar said that Ayat's picture was the first thing he saw in the morning. He also added that the name Ayat was suggested by Salim Khan for his child. The superstar even expressed his desire to be a father soon.

For the unversed, Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed Ahil, their first child in March, 2016. Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with Loveyatri, is shooting for Kwatha, which also features Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

-With IANS inputs

